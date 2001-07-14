HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, today announced it has submitted a 510(k) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its HeartBeam AIMI™ platform technology for use in diagnosing heart attacks.

“The 510(k) submission of our first product, based on our platform technology, is an important milestone toward commercialization and underscores our continued progress toward making the HeartBeam AIMI platform widely available to help Emergency Department physicians correctly and expeditiously diagnose patients with chest pain or other symptoms of a heart attack,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, HeartBeam CEO and founder. “I am proud of the HeartBeam team for their commitment to achieving this critical step in bringing the Company’s technology to market. We look forward to working through the FDA review process toward our goal of clearance for the US market.”

The HeartBeam AIMI platform technology is anticipated to assist health care professionals in identifying patients who present with chest pain to facilitate rapid detection of a heart attack and determine an appropriate treatment regimen. Chest pain is the second most common reason for an emergency department visit with high costs associated with these visits. The goal of HeartBeam’s technology is to offer more accurate heart attack detection to triage patients and expedite treatment.

HeartBeam AIMI is software as a medical device with a 510(K) regulatory pathway. The HeartBeam algorithm used in an emergency department setting slots into existing physician workflow, leverages existing 12-lead ECG hardware and provides the attending physician with an instant comparison of the patient’s baseline and symptomatic ECG for their consideration in the patient’s diagnosis. This will allow physicians to quickly determine if a patient needs intervention or can be discharged which helps manage patient flow.

Jon Hunt, PhD, HeartBeam Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, added, “Our FDA approval process doesn’t require any human or animal trials, so there is good reason to believe that we will receive FDA clearance for a limited market release by end of 2022 and full commercial roll-out in Q1 2023. While the FDA conducts its regulatory review, our team will focus on executing key components of its commercialization plan and subscription revenue model. We continue to engage in positive discussions with strategic institutions, including academic centers, regional healthcare systems and regional community hospital systems that can utilize our products. We look forward to approval and offering our HeartBeam AIMI platform in an expected $500 million total addressable market.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information, visit www.heartbeam.com.

