PR Newswire

To celebrate National Lemonade Day, Chipotle is launching a new lemonade-scented candle inspired by fans who "accidentally" fill their water cups with lemonade

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is introducing a limited-edition lemonade-scented soy candle designed to look like a Chipotle water cup. Starting August 18 at 9am PT, the "Water" Cup Candle will be available for purchase on the Chipotle Goods online store while supplies last.

Each purchase will include a unique promo code redeemable for a free lemonade* at Chipotle. The brand is launching the "Water" Cup Candle in honor of National Lemonade Day on August 20.

A Must-Buy Water Cup

Some Chipotle fans have been known to "accidentally" fill their complimentary water cups with lemonade at the restaurant's beverage station. In response to many fan social posts on the topic, Chipotle has acknowledged these "accidents" in a series of tweets over the years (examples here, here, and here) and even manifested the candle in a post from December of 2019.

"Social is the premier destination for us to listen to and engage with our superfans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle."

Fan-Inspired Products

This is not the first time Chipotle has turned an online conversation into a real product. In December 2021, Chipotle launched its Cilantro Soap, which nodded to a small percentage of the population who are genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media.

Chipotle also teamed up with Roy Murray, aka the "Chipotle Is My Life" Kid, for a limited edition apparel drop as part of the Chipotle Goods collection in February 2021. Roy became an internet sensation in 2014 when he famously exclaimed "OMG, I love Chipotle. Chipotle is My Life!" on camera.

*Free lemonade offer provided only with the purchase of limited edition "Water" Cup Candle via chipotlegoods.com and fulfilled as a promo code for one free regular fountain drink with use of code at time of order. Code is one-time use only; redemption is subject to availability. Free drink must be ordered via Chipotle websites or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Code valid only through December 31, 2022, at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. during regular business hours. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotles-new-water-cup-candle-is-a-total-steal-301606229.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.