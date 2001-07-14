SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., members of SMBC Group, announced today the appointment of Christopher Baldwin and Josh Maio as Managing Directors. Christopher joins the Real Estate, Gaming & Leisure team within the Corporate & Investment Banking business unit. Josh joins the investment banking advisory group, where he will lead the origination and execution for Real Estate, Gaming & Leisure investment banking advisory business. Both are based in our New York office.

“Christopher and Josh will expand upon our effort to provide tailored solutions for our hospitality clients,” said Richard Eisenberg, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Head of the Americas. “Their experience will help us to grow our multi-disciplinary hospitality practice, which includes hotels, gaming, restaurants, and the broader global leisure universe, a key growth area for our team. We’re excited to bring both Christopher and Josh on board as we continue to strengthen our Corporate and Investment Banking business on a global scale, and across various targeted industry verticals.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Christopher and Josh to the firm,” said Scott Ashby, Senior Deputy President, Head of Capital Markets and Investment Banking. “Their knowledge, industry reputation, and connectivity will provide us with the added expertise to drive greater deal flow and client impact.”

Christopher joins SMBC from Nomura, where he launched and led the firm’s Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging, and Leisure (REGLL) practice as Managing Director and Head of REGLL in the Americas.

Before his tenure with Nomura, Christopher was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has covered the gaming and leisure sector since 2001, during which time he launched and subsequently ran the Gaming and Leisure Investment Banking Group at Merrill Lynch.

Christopher earned his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and his Juris Doctor and MBA from the University of Virginia.

Josh joins SMBC Nikko Securities America from Nomura, where he co-launched its Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging, and Leisure business.

Prior to his nine-year tenure with Nomura, Josh co-founded Rossoff & Company, a New York City based hospitality-focused boutique investment bank. Before Rossoff & Co., Josh was an investment banker with Bank of America’s technology practice.

Josh earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from The College of William & Mary and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst charter from the CFA Institute.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 130 offices and 85,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of June 30, 2021, its total assets were $2.11 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.

