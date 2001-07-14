Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences.

Snowflake Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will participate in Deutsche Bank's 2022 Technology Conference at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas on August 31st at 12:45pm PT.

Snowflake Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Slootman, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on September 13th at 12:30pm PT.

Snowflake Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference at Virgin Hotels in Nashville on September 13th at 9:00am CT.

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.snowflake.com.

Additionally, Snowflake’s Investor Relations team will be participating in group meetings at two upcoming conferences.

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference at the New York Hilton in New York City, NY on September 7th.

Evercore ISI Technology Conference at The Westin New York in New York City, NY on September 8th.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

