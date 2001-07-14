On August 16, 2022, Tekla Healthcare Investors declared a distribution of $0.40 per share. The record date for the distribution is August 26, 2022 and the payable date is September 30, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 25, 2022.

Under its distribution policy, the Fund intends to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund’s net assets. Therefore, when the net assets of the Fund are down, the distribution per share amount will decrease and when the net assets are up, the distribution amount per share will increase. This distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, September 22, 2022. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by September 21, 2022. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to September 21, 2022.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.

