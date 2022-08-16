KOCH INDUSTRIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $683.00Mil. The top holdings were CMTG(37.08%), GFS(20.34%), and VST(16.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KOCH INDUSTRIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CMTG by 15,126,917 shares. The trade had a 9.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.86.

On 08/16/2022, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $18.645 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:OWL by 7,167,817 shares. The trade had a 5.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 08/16/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $12.735 per share and a market cap of $5.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.93.

The guru sold out of their 3,583,972-share investment in NYSE:ASPN. Previously, the stock had a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc traded for a price of $14.05 per share and a market cap of $564.15Mil. The stock has returned -59.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Aerogels Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in AMEX:SLI by 13,480,083 shares. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.96.

On 08/16/2022, Standard Lithium Corp traded for a price of $5.985 per share and a market cap of $995.78Mil. The stock has returned -14.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Standard Lithium Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.58.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 4,918,615 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.69.

On 08/16/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.885 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned 47.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

