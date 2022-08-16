ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $14.31Bil. The top holdings were OLPX(49.20%), CCCS(22.87%), and DH(10.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:CCCS by 17,506,195 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.22.

On 08/16/2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $6.11Bil. The stock has returned 3.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -92.06 and a price-sales ratio of 8.15.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 70,000 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.65.

On 08/16/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $233.335 per share and a market cap of $50.69Bil. The stock has returned -29.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.02, a price-book ratio of 74.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.32 and a price-sales ratio of 11.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA bought 3,000 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 15,850. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 08/16/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $488.58 per share and a market cap of $137.86Bil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA bought 2,650 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 6,050. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 08/16/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $388.74 per share and a market cap of $129.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.04 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 355,628,649 shares in NYSE:DGNR.U, giving the stock a 12.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.54 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp traded for a price of $9.54 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 41.16.

