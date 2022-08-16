CANNELL CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $498.00Mil. The top holdings were HCCI(6.51%), NOA(6.21%), and FRG(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANNELL CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EMKR by 387,139 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.55.

On 08/16/2022, EMCORE Corp traded for a price of $2.725 per share and a market cap of $103.26Mil. The stock has returned -62.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EMCORE Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 450,780 shares in NYSE:TDW, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Tidewater Inc traded for a price of $19.975 per share and a market cap of $908.71Mil. The stock has returned 83.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tidewater Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3535.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ODP by 266,087 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.45.

On 08/16/2022, The ODP Corp traded for a price of $37.7 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -17.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The ODP Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 523,735-share investment in NAS:EVER. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.49 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, EverQuote Inc traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $315.80Mil. The stock has returned -50.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EverQuote Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 875,519-share investment in NAS:ARKO. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.72 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, ARKO Corp traded for a price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned 22.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

