ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were STKL(6.23%), CTLP(5.36%), and MBII(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 828,500-share investment in ARCA:TBT. Previously, the stock had a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.34 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares traded for a price of $25.27 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned 45.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP bought 532,000 shares of NAS:RUN for a total holding of 697,000. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.12.

On 08/16/2022, Sunrun Inc traded for a price of $35.245 per share and a market cap of $7.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunrun Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -147.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 74,000-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.71 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $86.655 per share and a market cap of $15.81Bil. The stock has returned -75.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 135,000-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $92.285 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned -24.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.42.

ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP reduced their investment in NAS:AMBA by 84,400 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.96.

On 08/16/2022, Ambarella Inc traded for a price of $91.09 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambarella Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -233.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

