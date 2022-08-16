KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

KELLY LAWARENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC PASADENA, CA 91101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.77%), GOOGL(5.48%), and ALB(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in OTCPK:VEOEY by 423,732 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.05.

On 08/16/2022, Veolia Environnement SA traded for a price of $25.6925 per share and a market cap of $17.65Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veolia Environnement SA has a price-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:TDY by 22,132 shares. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.76.

On 08/16/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $404.43 per share and a market cap of $18.96Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,400 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.665 per share and a market cap of $394.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 4,077 shares in OTCPK:BWEL, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $962.49 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Boswell (JG) Co traded for a price of $931.01 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 18.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 20,638 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.885 per share and a market cap of $2,778.31Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 47.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

