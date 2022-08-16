SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Systematic Financial Management is a private investment management firm that was founded in 1982. The company began with its Free Cash Flow Value methodology and would introduce more strategies beginning in the 1990s. In 1995, Systematic Financial Management would acquire Systematic Financial management and would continue introducing new strategies into the 2000s. Systematic Financial Management currently has over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across 710 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been on the decline in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly from $6.2 billion to over twice that amount today. Systematic Financial Management utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis and a bottom up stock picking approach to make its investment decisions, investing with an emphasis on the financial and services sectors, each making up over a fifth of its total investment allocations, and also includes health care, utilities, and basic materials sectors, among others, to a lesser degree. It is currently based out of Teaneck, New Jersey and has addition offices in California and Florida, operating as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, acting as a sub-advisor to two mutual funds on the AMG Fund platform. Titan Nj Lp Holdings currently has the majority ownership in the company with a controlling hold with the remaining ownership split amongst Eoin Emerson Middaugh, McCreesh Holdings, K. Burgess Holdings, Mushock Holdings, and various key executives and other holding companies. The majority of its clients are individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also includes pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, corporations or other businesses, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, high net worth individuals, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s funds are split amongst Catalyst Value, including its SMID Cap and Small Cap Values, Free Cash Flow Value, including its SMID and Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow, and Disciplined Value, including its Small Cap and International strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $2.88Bil. The top holdings were FCNCA(3.16%), MGY(1.97%), and CCRN(1.59%).

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 35,414 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 08/16/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $840.11 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned 22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,192,880-share investment in NAS:ISBC. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.31 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Investors Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $13.87 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Investors Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 366,584 shares of NYSE:CFG for a total holding of 407,291. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.58.

On 08/16/2022, Citizens Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $40.255 per share and a market cap of $19.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citizens Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 273,326 shares of NYSE:PRGO for a total holding of 298,331. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.17.

On 08/16/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $41.95 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned 4.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 492,138 shares of NYSE:MGY for a total holding of 2,705,137. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.98.

On 08/16/2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp traded for a price of $22.43 per share and a market cap of $4.88Bil. The stock has returned 62.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

