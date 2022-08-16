SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 725 stocks valued at a total of $8.88Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.10%), AAPL(2.05%), and AMZN(1.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 241,852 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.7612 per share and a market cap of $1,475.57Bil. The stock has returned -12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.76, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WAL by 457,143 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.6.

On 08/16/2022, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $86.2 per share and a market cap of $9.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HAIN by 997,161 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.57.

On 08/16/2022, The Hain Celestial Group Inc traded for a price of $24.49 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned -41.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hain Celestial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC bought 618,779 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 664,457. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 08/16/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $121.12Bil. The stock has returned -13.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 684,450 shares in NYSE:PRGO, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.17 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $41.95 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned 4.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

