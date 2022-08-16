ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 N. VALLEY MILLS DRIVE - SUITE 200 WACO, TX 76710

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $527.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.21%), META(8.58%), and MA(7.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,075,769-share investment in NYSE:ELAN. Previously, the stock had a 4.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.71 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $19.085 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned -39.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 218,685 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.66 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $89.895 per share and a market cap of $464.18Bil. The stock has returned -20.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX bought 37,364 shares of NAS:IDXX for a total holding of 53,822. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.99.

On 08/16/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $382.41 per share and a market cap of $31.74Bil. The stock has returned -43.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-book ratio of 69.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 161,149-share investment in NYSE:PM. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.83 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $101.59 per share and a market cap of $157.54Bil. The stock has returned 4.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX bought 71,019 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 280,335. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $179.43 per share and a market cap of $482.60Bil. The stock has returned -51.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

