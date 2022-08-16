TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(21.78%), AMRS(11.62%), and NXE(8.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,346 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.03 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMRS by 113,705 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.97.

On 08/16/2022, Amyris Inc traded for a price of $3.67 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned -73.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amyris Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ONTO by 5,607 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.2.

On 08/16/2022, Onto Innovation Inc traded for a price of $80.66 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 12.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Onto Innovation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 375 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $919.69 per share and a market cap of $960.61Bil. The stock has returned 34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-book ratio of 26.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.04 and a price-sales ratio of 15.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NXE by 63,424 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.76.

On 08/16/2022, NexGen Energy Ltd traded for a price of $4.12 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned 6.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NexGen Energy Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.84 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.23.

