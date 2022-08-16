AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1099 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55474

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3863 stocks valued at a total of $286.38Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.29%), AAPL(2.47%), and GOOGL(1.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:STVN by 1,071,799 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.11.

On 08/16/2022, Stevanato Group SPA traded for a price of $17.97 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stevanato Group SPA has a price-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 18,653,243 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 39,334,349. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/16/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $46.06 per share and a market cap of $174.71Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 6,011,496 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 9,323,840. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.27.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $17.27Bil. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 5,059,092 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 08/16/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $95.31 per share and a market cap of $126.64Bil. The stock has returned -24.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 4,475,712 shares of NAS:TER for a total holding of 7,010,712. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 08/16/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $101.58 per share and a market cap of $15.93Bil. The stock has returned -13.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.