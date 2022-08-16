ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $720.00Mil. The top holdings were VST(15.60%), HOUS(11.59%), and XPRO(7.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. bought 7,048,034 shares of NYSE:HOUS for a total holding of 8,490,385. The trade had a 9.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.84.

On 08/16/2022, Anywhere Real Estate Inc traded for a price of $12.27 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anywhere Real Estate Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,546,851 shares in NYSE:SBOW, giving the stock a 6.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.47 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SilverBow Resources Inc traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $981.49Mil. The stock has returned 159.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SilverBow Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:NOG by 525,000 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.04.

On 08/16/2022, Northern Oil & Gas Inc traded for a price of $28.32 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned 82.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northern Oil & Gas Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-book ratio of 14.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BVH by 450,000 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.49.

On 08/16/2022, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp traded for a price of $23.47 per share and a market cap of $446.42Mil. The stock has returned 13.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

