HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 S. WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $62.86Bil. The top holdings were PTON(20.14%), GOOGL(6.09%), and FISV(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 266,447,635 shares in NYSE:CS, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.8 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Credit Suisse Group AG traded for a price of $5.77 per share and a market cap of $15.06Bil. The stock has returned -43.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Suisse Group AG has a price-book ratio of 0.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 2,108,511 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.79.

On 08/16/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $495.22 per share and a market cap of $62.67Bil. The stock has returned 20.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 6,603,633 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 13,408,633. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P reduced their investment in NAS:KDP by 20,293,161 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.32.

On 08/16/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $40.08 per share and a market cap of $56.76Bil. The stock has returned 16.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P reduced their investment in NYSE:STZ by 3,202,034 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.17.

On 08/16/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $248.17 per share and a market cap of $46.74Bil. The stock has returned 17.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.