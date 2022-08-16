INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were VST(30.59%), ASTL(21.99%), and IHRT(19.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV bought 2,001,629 shares of NAS:ASTL for a total holding of 2,426,214. The trade had a 18.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.63.

On 08/16/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.74 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.89, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:IHRT by 159,890 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.57.

On 08/16/2022, iHeartMedia Inc traded for a price of $10.35 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned -55.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iHeartMedia Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.02.

INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 1,326,652 shares. The trade had a 13.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.18.

On 08/16/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.83 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 47.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 8,441,556-share investment in NYSE:CCO. Previously, the stock had a 12.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.99 per share and a market cap of $947.54Mil. The stock has returned -13.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:BALY by 475,841 shares. The trade had a 8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.77.

On 08/16/2022, Ballys Corp traded for a price of $26.17 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -44.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ballys Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

