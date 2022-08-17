Bares Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $2.74Bil. The top holdings were SQ(14.92%), WDAY(12.27%), and PEGA(9.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bares Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,122,752 shares of NYSE:PLNT for a total holding of 1,438,570. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.06.

On 08/17/2022, Planet Fitness Inc traded for a price of $78.75 per share and a market cap of $6.63Bil. The stock has returned 4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Planet Fitness Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 279,461 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 690,233. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.28.

On 08/17/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $289.04 per share and a market cap of $22.58Bil. The stock has returned -58.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IBKR by 777,671 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.49.

On 08/17/2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $65.81 per share and a market cap of $6.77Bil. The stock has returned 5.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 4,123,600 shares of NYSE:FTCH for a total holding of 7,305,896. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.31.

On 08/17/2022, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $9.99 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -76.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 426,204 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 6,637,074. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.08.

On 08/17/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $85.88 per share and a market cap of $50.69Bil. The stock has returned -67.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -242.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

