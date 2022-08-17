Ratan Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10178

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(21.04%), AMZN(11.77%), and NOW(10.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ratan Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ratan Capital Management LP bought 75,481 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 89,281. The trade had a 17.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/17/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $332.28 per share and a market cap of $183.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.58.

The guru sold out of their 23,167-share investment in NAS:MDB. Previously, the stock had a 7.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.7 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $374.42 per share and a market cap of $25.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 37.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.34 and a price-sales ratio of 25.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Ratan Capital Management LP bought 12,000 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 26,438. The trade had a 4.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.87.

On 08/17/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $496.74 per share and a market cap of $100.34Bil. The stock has returned -14.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 545.87, a price-book ratio of 23.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 141.53 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ratan Capital Management LP bought 50,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 131,800. The trade had a 4.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 12,200-share investment in NAS:CTAS. Previously, the stock had a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $390.33 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $437.81 per share and a market cap of $44.30Bil. The stock has returned 12.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-book ratio of 13.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

