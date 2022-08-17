USA Financial Portformulas Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were VRTX(4.96%), DLTR(4.70%), and EXC(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought 14,074 shares of NAS:VRTX for a total holding of 14,087. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $267.55.

On 08/17/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $303 per share and a market cap of $77.71Bil. The stock has returned 58.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-book ratio of 6.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.76 and a price-sales ratio of 9.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,060 shares of NAS:AEP for a total holding of 36,208. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.12.

On 08/17/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $104.46 per share and a market cap of $53.66Bil. The stock has returned 19.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought 45,393 shares of NAS:XEL for a total holding of 45,400. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.74.

On 08/17/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $77.01 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 21,411 shares in NAS:MAR, giving the stock a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.39 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $166.24 per share and a market cap of $53.95Bil. The stock has returned 25.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-book ratio of 30.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 42,417 shares in NAS:AZN, giving the stock a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.62 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $66.74 per share and a market cap of $205.77Bil. The stock has returned 16.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

