Krensavage Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $303.00Mil. The top holdings were UTHR(15.68%), ALKS(13.77%), and REGN(11.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Krensavage Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,017,194 shares in NAS:EMBC, giving the stock a 8.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.89 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $32.33 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 41,271 shares. The trade had a 4.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.73.

On 08/17/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $373.84 per share and a market cap of $53.73Bil. The stock has returned 87.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Krensavage Asset Management, LLC bought 165,639 shares of NYSE:CAH for a total holding of 178,839. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.83.

On 08/17/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $70.14 per share and a market cap of $19.11Bil. The stock has returned 37.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 273.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:REGN by 6,496 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $650.78.

On 08/17/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $648.7 per share and a market cap of $70.71Bil. The stock has returned 3.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Krensavage Asset Management, LLC bought 75,940 shares of NAS:ENTA for a total holding of 624,768. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.54.

On 08/17/2022, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $70 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 45.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

