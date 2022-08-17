Empirical Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were WMT(12.56%), MRTN(9.79%), and JBHT(7.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,200 shares in NAS:JBHT, giving the stock a 7.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.76 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc traded for a price of $194.65 per share and a market cap of $20.21Bil. The stock has returned 10.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,500 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 7.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $553.02 per share and a market cap of $244.97Bil. The stock has returned 22.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-book ratio of 12.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JWN by 251,550 shares. The trade had a 6.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.57.

On 08/17/2022, Nordstrom Inc traded for a price of $26.82 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned -22.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordstrom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TAP by 70,545 shares. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.7.

On 08/17/2022, Molson Coors Beverage Co traded for a price of $56.48 per share and a market cap of $12.25Bil. The stock has returned 14.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molson Coors Beverage Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 10,055-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.9 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $206.35 per share and a market cap of $179.25Bil. The stock has returned 8.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

