Worm Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

809 S LAMAR BLVD AUSTIN, TX 78704

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $387.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(34.51%), SPOT(5.68%), and AMZN(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Worm Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Worm Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 21,451 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.37.

On 08/17/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $120.1 per share and a market cap of $23.14Bil. The stock has returned -42.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 9.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 19,066-share investment in NYSE:NEE. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.27 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $90.53 per share and a market cap of $177.87Bil. The stock has returned 9.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.54 and a price-sales ratio of 10.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Worm Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 7,760 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.78 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Worm Capital, LLC bought 326 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 198,486. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/17/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $919.69 per share and a market cap of $960.61Bil. The stock has returned 34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-book ratio of 26.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.04 and a price-sales ratio of 15.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 854 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.24 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $92.65 per share and a market cap of $245.29Bil. The stock has returned -49.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.