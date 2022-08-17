CastleArk Alternatives, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $13.00Mil. The top holdings were TQQQ(16.68%), SWN(5.58%), and QQQ(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CastleArk Alternatives, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CastleArk Alternatives, LLC bought 24,000 shares of NAS:TQQQ for a total holding of 90,000. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.84.

On 08/17/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $38.64 per share and a market cap of $16.60Bil. The stock has returned -43.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 19,420 shares in NYSE:DK, giving the stock a 3.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Delek US Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.19 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 75.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delek US Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 4,260 shares in NYSE:VLO, giving the stock a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.1 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $113.31 per share and a market cap of $44.64Bil. The stock has returned 81.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CastleArk Alternatives, LLC bought 66,390 shares of NYSE:SWN for a total holding of 115,700. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.72.

On 08/17/2022, Southwestern Energy Co traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned 77.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwestern Energy Co has a price-book ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 124.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 12,050 shares in NYSE:HAL, giving the stock a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.29 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $28.21 per share and a market cap of $25.58Bil. The stock has returned 45.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

