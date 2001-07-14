nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corso will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 2022 Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Location: New York, NY nLIGHT’s fireside chat will take place at 10:20AM EDT and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of nLIGHT’s website at www.nlight.net.

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Location: Chicago, IL One-on-One meetings only



About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,300 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Italy and Austria. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005264/en/