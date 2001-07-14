IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM and member of the Joint+Cyber+Defense+Collaborative+%28JCDC%29, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the Cybersecurity+and+Infrastructure+Security+Agency+%28CISA%29 to share information from IronNet%26rsquo%3Bs+Collective+Defense%3Csup%3ESM%3C%2Fsup%3E+platform to help the agency defend against increased global cyber threats.

“IronNet is proud to collaborate with CISA to strengthen our nation’s cyber defense by deploying our market-leading Collective Defense platform that uses real-time attack intelligence to defend against global cyber attacks,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Co-CEO and Founder of IronNet. “IronNet anonymizes this threat-related information to exchange with CISA delivering true Collective Defense while also fostering enhanced public-private situational awareness and analytic collaboration.”

With an increase of state-sponsored bad actors targeting various industries, it is more important than ever before that IronNet’s partnership with CISA help establish a collective and coordinated defense against global cyberattacks. By sharing cyber data and information, CISA can better respond against threats looking to disrupt our “digital” way of life.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform identifies anomalous behaviors that often go undetected by alternative solutions and then uniquely delivers actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. Our differentiated platform serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

About the JCDC

CISA established the JCDC in August 2021 to unify and lead integrated public-private sector cyber defense. This diverse team proactively gathers, analyzes, and shares actionable cyber risk information to enable synchronized, holistic cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response. Learn more about the JCDC here.

About CISA

As the nation’s cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day. Visit CISA.gov for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

