Macquarie Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Macquarie Group was founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, acting as a subsidiary of Hill Samuel. The company started out with only three employees: Christopher Castleman, Bill Clarke, and Stan Owens, who would become the company’s first CEO. The company grew quickly during its inception, becoming profitable after just a single year of trading. In 1971, the company would secure Australia’s biggest mandate, a $60 million financing for John Lysaght Australia. The firm would continue to grow organically, pioneering initiatives in the international gold and foreign exchange markets and establishing Australia’s first cash management account. In 1985, the company would operate as Macquarie Bank Limited, adding stockbroking capabilities in the same year. The company would expand internationally starting in 1989, opening offices in London, and later in New York, Hong Kong, and Beijing. The 1990s would see the company’s expansion into infrastructure investments, have IPO on the Australian Securities Exchange with an approximate $1 billion market capitalization, and the acquisition of Bankers Trust’s Australian division. Macquarie Group would then launch infrastructure funds in the early 2000s including the Korea and European Infrastructure Funds. The company would continue to grow and acquire companies such as Cook Inlet Energy Supply and the Asian cash equities division of ING Group. The current group company, Macquarie Group Limited, would be created as a non-operating holding company in 2007. The company, now acting through its subsidiaries, would then establish the Macquarie Bank International in UK and launch a series of emerging market infrastructure funds in Russia, India, Philippines (the first in the country), and a real estate investment trust in Mexico. Through these efforts, the company has grown to become the top infrastructure asset management in the world. The company currently employs approximately 15,000 people and has offices located in 28 countries worldwide. Macquarie Group holds a total assets under management of over $370 billion, bringing in yearly profits of approximately a billion dollars.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2513 stocks valued at a total of $88.85Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.69%), AAPL(1.48%), and AMZN(1.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Macquarie Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WNS by 2,604,265 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.57.

On 08/17/2022, WNS (Holdings) Ltd traded for a price of $88.745 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WNS (Holdings) Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Macquarie Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,856,684 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $290.65 per share and a market cap of $2,183.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-book ratio of 13.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.34 and a price-sales ratio of 11.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Macquarie Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,861,304 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.54 per share and a market cap of $2,780.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-book ratio of 47.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Macquarie Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:APOG by 3,983 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.86.

On 08/17/2022, Apogee Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $44.16 per share and a market cap of $994.84Mil. The stock has returned 9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apogee Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Macquarie Group Ltd bought 4,363,687 shares of NAS:HOLX for a total holding of 6,284,053. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.28.

On 08/17/2022, Hologic Inc traded for a price of $72.56 per share and a market cap of $18.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hologic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

