Quantum Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

249 Market Square Ct Lake Forest, IL 60045

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.32%), AMZN(7.59%), and MSFT(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantum Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 114,114 shares in NAS:MNDT, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.97 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Mandiant Inc traded for a price of $22.86 per share and a market cap of $5.37Bil. The stock has returned 29.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mandiant Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Quantum Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EW by 28,643 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.75.

On 08/17/2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $101.66 per share and a market cap of $63.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-book ratio of 10.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.58 and a price-sales ratio of 12.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Quantum Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 665 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.41 per share and a market cap of $1,592.45Bil. The stock has returned -11.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Quantum Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 11,303 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.49 per share and a market cap of $1,474.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.73, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Quantum Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 4,811 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/17/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $240.655 per share and a market cap of $109.26Bil. The stock has returned -52.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

