ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLIS) announces it has acquired advanced research and scanning equipment to aid in its search for underwater shipwrecks and is in negotiations for additional "outside the box" technologies to discover more sites for recovery operations.

Many of today's treasure hunting and shipwreck recovery companies rely on technology that has existed since the 70's despite the existence of newer technologies ranging from AI to satellite imagery as well as scanners that can identify gold, silver, and other materials.

TSR is working with new partners for access to additional technologies and expects to have announcements shortly while ongoing operations off the East Coast of Florida continue.

TSR's common stock is now for sale in an SEC approved public offering. Any investor may participate in the Regulation A+ offering for as low as $750 and purchase shares for the base price of $0.03 per share. More shares can be purchased at $0.06 per share for one year no matter how high the share price goes. Find out how at https://treasurewreck.com/invest

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a publicly traded company, audited and reporting under the SEC 1934 Act, and registered under Regulation A+ for public offering. In addition to treasure recovery TSR operates a Media Group for Television, Gaming and Media, providing multiple revenue sources. You can follow TSR on their Facebook Page as well as on their website, and check out their Gaming side on Instagram.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Name: Matt Keough

Phone: (813) 563-8777

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://treasurewreck.com

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712445/Treasure-Shipwreck-Recovery-Utilizing-New-Technologies



