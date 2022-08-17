First Six Months Year Over Year E-commerce Revenue Increased 280%

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, today announced its Q2 earnings report filed Aug 15, 2022. The report marks the largest growth in e-commerce digital revenue for Q1 & Q2 combined, compared to the same 6 month period in FY2021. This follows its purchase of 19.9% of Cuentas SDI LLC, owner of SDI Black011 assets, to diversify prepaid offerings to Cuentas users.

"Thanks to the tireless work of our team and, of course, the growing demand for our product, I'm proud to share that Cuentas has had significant revenue growth," says Arik Maimon, founder and Executive Chairman at Cuentas. "With more key partnerships on the way, we do expect revenues to continue on this upward trend while cost-cutting efforts will help decrease the operating expenses. We are more than optimistic about the future."

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

