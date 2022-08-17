VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company.

Thy News is a mobile application with convenient control and the ability to read news on topics of interest. The search database of the news service collected news from various information resources. The user is not limited to preset sources, but is offered various ways to personalize the service.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. team plans to create a new service "Podcasts" in its news aggregator.

A podcast is a thematic audio blog with one or more presenters. You can listen to it online or download it on your device. Each issue is a separate theme or story. In fact, the podcast is a recorded message to the audience.

Podcasts are a format that surprised many experts when it seemed that their popularity had gone away, they had become an exceptional niche product and a new peak of demand had emerged. It is convenient for modern audiences to consume information in this way, and creators are interested in developing in this direction - recently news about the release of new podcasts have begun to appear regularly.

On the one hand, because every day there is a lot of new content, people simply do not have time to read all the information and tend to monitor only the situation in the industry of interest to them - they choose podcasts dedicated to a particular topic.

On the other hand, the audience is used to the fact that new information surrounds them 24/7, including in the background - many combine listening to podcasts with other activities. The main reason for listening to podcasts - is the desire to be informed of all current trends in the field of interest. At the same time, some people listen to podcasts while they`re at home: during cleaning, cooking or having a morning cup of coffee.

For the application Thy News is planned its line of podcasts about trends in the world, education, business, finance, ecology, culture, lifestyle and others. The catalog will contain about 100 different directions with collections of podcasts on this topic. The user will be able to choose his or her own from a wide flow of trends and keep up with the present situation.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

