LONG BEACH, CA, / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK:BKUH) today announced the addition of two independent members to Board of Directors: Tom Vaknin, 33, and Moshe Morgenstern, 44.

Tom Vaknin (left) and Moshe Morgenstern (right)

Bakhu Holdings has the exclusive North American rights to this process to grow select cannabinoids in proprietary bioreactors with consistent qualitative and quantitative attributes at what management believes is a significant discount to traditional cultivation and manufacturing processes.

"We are pleased to add the outside perspective of two prominent international businessmen to the insight of our current officers and directors to exploit our rights to sublicense a patented cell replacement process," President and CEO Evripides Drakos said in making the announcement.

The Company accepted the resignations of Sagi Rozen and Juan Carlos Garcia La Suerna Garcia, as members of the Board to remain at five members. However, Rozen will continue his association with Bakhu by assuming the newly-created position of Senior Board Advisor and Garcia will assume duties as Chief Financial Officer.

Vaknin focuses on enterprise software and Fintech. He is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pay.com, US, UK, CY, with offices in New York, London and Limassol. The company is an EU regulated payment institution which launched in 2020 and is currently expanding with five global offices. He was also the Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Engage.com, Tel Aviv, from August 2018 to November 2020. There, he worked to reinvent the customer engagement space to make it more effective by utilizing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, he served as the Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Interactbot, Tel Aviv, from April 2017 to July 2018 and Co-founder and Chief Technical Officers of The ORG7, Tel Aviv, from February 2015 to January 2016.

Vaknin earned a Bachelor of Arts in MIS Management Information Systems from The College for Academic Studies, Tel Aviv, in 2014.

Morgenstern has more than 18 years of experience in management and global business development in finance and insurance. Since 2017, he has served as the Deputy CEO and Chief Information Office of Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd., one of the largest publicly-traded financial services organizations in Israel. He focusses on product development, partnership growth, legacy system automation and investment in Fintech and Insurtech start-up companies. He has led numerous large-scale projects throughout his career, including multi-interface data integration, service improvement and efficiency, AI-based digital processes and cross-platform automation and robotics tools.

Also with Menora, Morgenstern served as Deputy CEO and Director, Life Insurance Division from 2011 to 2017 as well as Strategy, Product Development and Computing for the Life Insurance Division from 2003 to 2011.

Morgenstern was awarded the Best Chief Information Officer of the year in 2020 at Israel's Conference of Information Technology. In addition, he was recognized as Chief Information Officer of the Year in 2019 by People and Computers Magazine.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Ruppin Academic Center at Emek Hefer, Israel, in 2014.

About Bakhu Holdings, Corp.

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC PINK: BKUH) holds a license to a patented cell replication technology to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related products - sometimes referred in the industry as cannabinoids - exclusively in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Company's business model to exploit its intellectual property is to sell royalty-based sub-licenses to properly-licensed third parties who will then independently cultivate and manufacture cannabis products. The Company plans to incorporate its cell replication technology in production facilities that are funded, built and operated to produce medical, food additive and recreational cannabis-related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factorswe believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of whichcannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

