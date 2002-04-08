Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference in August 2022

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference to be held from August 24th – August 25th.

Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference
Cannabis Cultivation & Capital Panel
Wednesday, August 24th, 9:15 a.m. ET
Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Wolfe Research representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
PH: (212) 896-1254

ti?nf=ODYyMDc4OSM1MDk4NjA4IzIyMDE5OTQ=
NewLake-Capital.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles