ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

One North Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60606-2807

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were RMNI(36.87%), PCTY(26.94%), and VCSA(12.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BASE by 660,255 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.81.

On 08/17/2022, Couchbase Inc traded for a price of $18.16 per share and a market cap of $809.05Mil. The stock has returned -47.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Couchbase Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The guru established a new position worth 173,478 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.55 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $39.5 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.54 and a price-sales ratio of 36.51.

The guru sold out of their 80,800-share investment in NYSE:RBLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.79 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $46.1 per share and a market cap of $27.51Bil. The stock has returned -41.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 52.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.42 and a price-sales ratio of 12.69.

The guru established a new position worth 13,705 shares in NYSE:WMS, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.07 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $143.72 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-book ratio of 10.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC bought 145,016 shares of NAS:HOOD for a total holding of 202,576. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.81.

On 08/17/2022, Robinhood Markets Inc traded for a price of $10.42 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned -77.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.97 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.