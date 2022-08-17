Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $195.00Mil. The top holdings were PAR(26.05%), KKR(20.23%), and APPS(12.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 465,000-share investment in NYSE:TDOC. Previously, the stock had a 10.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.95 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Teladoc Health Inc traded for a price of $35.95 per share and a market cap of $5.81Bil. The stock has returned -74.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teladoc Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 646,690 shares in NYSE:HGTY, giving the stock a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.14 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Hagerty Inc traded for a price of $12.94 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hagerty Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:ESTC by 114,113 shares. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.08.

On 08/17/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $80.6 per share and a market cap of $7.65Bil. The stock has returned -45.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 18.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -46.86 and a price-sales ratio of 8.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. bought 1,069,869 shares of NAS:CLBT for a total holding of 3,069,869. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.22.

On 08/17/2022, Cellebrite DI Ltd traded for a price of $5.2 per share and a market cap of $985.07Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cellebrite DI Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The guru sold out of their 560,000-share investment in NAS:ASTL. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.63 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.45 per share and a market cap of $992.03Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

