Saltoro Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4809 COLE AVENUE DALLAS, TX 75205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were GPRE(14.74%), OLN(9.71%), and TA(7.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saltoro Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Saltoro Capital, LP bought 95,000 shares of NYSE:OLN for a total holding of 147,048. The trade had a 6.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.68.

On 08/17/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $57.58 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 5.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.32 per share and a market cap of $2,172.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 13.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.22 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Saltoro Capital, LP bought 158,553 shares of NAS:RCM for a total holding of 191,870. The trade had a 4.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.75.

On 08/17/2022, R1 RCM Inc traded for a price of $25 per share and a market cap of $6.99Bil. The stock has returned 26.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, R1 RCM Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.32, a price-book ratio of 19.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 405,837 shares in NYSE:ASC, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.66 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, Ardmore Shipping Corp traded for a price of $9.6 per share and a market cap of $356.23Mil. The stock has returned 199.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:NCR. Previously, the stock had a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.85 during the quarter.

On 08/17/2022, NCR Corp traded for a price of $32.97 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned -21.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.