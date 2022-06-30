TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) (“Halmont” or the “Company”) announced today that net income to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $9,965,000 as compared to net income of $1,403,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 16,682 $ 4,354 Net income - total 10,717 2,030 - for common shareholders 9,965 1,403 Net income per share for common shareholders 7.74 ¢ 1.13 ¢

During the second quarter, the Company sold a commercial property located at 401 Yonge Street, resulting in an after tax-gain of approximately $8.0 million.

Excluding the aforementioned property sale, net income for the six months was $3,743,000 of which $2,991,000 was attributable to common shareholders.

The fully diluted book value, assuming the conversion of the capital notes and preferred shares, increased to 72¢ per common share compared to 61¢ in June 2021.

Halmont revalues its principal assets each year in accordance with IFRS accounting principles, considering available market information and the relevant terms of its joint-venture and partnership agreements. As a result, the common share book value approximates their realizable values.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

