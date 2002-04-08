MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that the management team of Intercept will participate in B. Riley’s PBC (Primary Biliary Cholangitis) Mini Symposium: Orphan Liver Disease That May Not Be As Rare As You’d Think. This PBC-focused event will take place virtually on Wednesday, August 24.

B. Riley will host a PBC panel with industry leaders and physicians followed by analyst-moderated fireside chats with participating companies. Industry leaders will discuss their perspectives on the adoption and utilization of currently approved first-line and second-line (1L and 2L) PBC therapies, as well as the anticipated evolution of the treatment paradigm over the coming years. The discussions will also focus on the field's latest thinking on the mid-to-late-stage therapeutic pipeline, the state of surrogate endpoints, and appropriate target product profiles (TPPs) focused on driving patient-centric liver disease outcomes and quality of life benefits. Intercept’s fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Webcast Details

The event will be webcast live starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24. Intercept’s fireside chat will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available here and on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.