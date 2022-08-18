Personalized support for employees through all stages of the patient journey includes advanced diagnostics, interventional support, and innovative telehealth care

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. ( TSX:SZLS, Financial) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced new strategies for employers to help improve outcomes for employees with cancer at every stage of the journey. The program includes state-of-the-art, early-stage cancer testing, interventional support for those who need it, and innovative telehealth care. Several large employers are currently participating in a program providing cancer screening and personalized treatment for employees across the U.S. and Canada.

An estimated 1.9 million Americans and more than 233,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.1,2 However, nearly 50% of cancers are diagnosed in the later stages when outcomes are poor and treatment costs can increase significantly.3

"The earlier cancer is detected, the better a person's chance of survival. At StageZero, we are dedicated to improving cancer outcomes at every stage and we are proud to team up with employers to make that a reality," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Throughout the pandemic, we've worked alongside employers to provide COVID-19 testing to keep their workforce safe. Our new employer program builds on those efforts by finding, intervening, and treating cancer early to help improve patient outcomes."

A 2021 survey found that cancer was the top medical condition driving healthcare costs for employers last year, with clinical cancer care costing businesses $553 million.4 Indirect costs due to missed work, decreased productivity, and lost earnings can greatly exacerbate the impact on both employees and the economy. Yet, employers often don't have the tools and resources to support the health and wellbeing of employees living with cancer.

StageZero is working alongside self-funded employers to find and treat cancer earlier and help improve outcomes for their employees while reducing healthcare costs. StageZero provides support for employees along each step of the patient journey - from testing and diagnosis through treatment and beyond. Employer offerings include:

Aristotle® - The first-ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, liver, stomach, prostate, bladder, and others.

- The first-ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, liver, stomach, prostate, bladder, and others. AVRT™ - A program to help identify and address the early warning signs of cancer through an advanced panel of tests not typically offered in routine exams and a complete comprehensive health evaluation with a Care Oncology physician.

- A program to help identify and address the early warning signs of cancer through an advanced panel of tests not typically offered in routine exams and a complete comprehensive health evaluation with a Care Oncology physician. COC Protocol - Adjunctive cancer therapies provided through our Care Oncology clinics that target metabolic pathways in patients with cancer. Personalized for each patient, this therapeutic approach focuses on key markers of metabolic and inflammatory health which, if optimized via nutrition, supplements and other interventions, may also drive improved cancer outcomes.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow, and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Safety Information

The Aristotle® test was developed, and its performance characteristics determined, by Stage Zero Life Sciences, Inc. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The test is performed in a CLIA certified laboratory and is intended for clinical purposes. The Aristotle® test must be ordered by and used only in consultation with a healthcare provider.

References

