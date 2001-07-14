System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced that the Company will be participating in The Benchmark Company Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-on-One Conference taking place at the New York Athletic Club on September 8, 2022.

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, and Tridivesh Kidambi, System1’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings on September 8, 2022. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Benchmark Company representative.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005120/en/