Adalta Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

452 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.42%), BX(6.02%), and HD(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Adalta Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WWD by 37,142 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.41.

On 08/18/2022, Woodward Inc traded for a price of $103.49 per share and a market cap of $6.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodward Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 31,011-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $122.21 per share and a market cap of $223.89Bil. The stock has returned -30.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought 22,280 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 27,605. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 08/18/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $107.2 per share and a market cap of $92.21Bil. The stock has returned -16.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-book ratio of 7.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 10,300 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/18/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $121.6 per share and a market cap of $359.50Bil. The stock has returned -19.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in BATS:TAIL by 67,350 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.9.

On 08/18/2022, Cambria Tail Risk ETF traded for a price of $16.2899 per share and a market cap of $462.84Mil. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

