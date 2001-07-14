Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it was named the Overall+Real+Estate+Closing+Solution+of+the+Year by PropTech Breakthrough’s 2022 Awards program. The second annual program recognizes leaders and innovators in the real estate technology industry and received over 1,500 nominations from across the globe this year.

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. PropTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for today’s most competitive categories of technology.

“It’s an honor for Doma to be recognized for our mission to deliver an accelerated and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers for a second year in a row,” said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “We’re proud to be included among this group of top innovators in the real estate technology industry.”

Doma is creating a better experience for everyone across the residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. The Doma Intelligence platform, which powers its proprietary machine learning technology solutions, is trained on 30 years of historical closing transaction data. It uses this data to power algorithms that eliminate the rote tasks of a traditional, manual closing process. Instead, Doma can deliver a complete clear-to-close title commitment within minutes, an accurate closing package in under a minute, and a digital platform that empowers all participants to drive and track their closing seamlessly and digitally.

“While real estate is the largest asset class in the world, most vertical business categories surrounding the industry are still in the early stages of tech adoption - and PropTech promises to address this need and digitally transform the end-to-end property and real estate market,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Throughout the real estate value chain, our 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award winners are delivering ‘breakthrough’ solutions for real estate investors, designers, real estate development companies, construction companies, users and property managers. We are thrilled with our 2022 winners circle and extend our sincere congratulations to all PropTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

All award nominations were fully analyzed, evaluated and scored by an independent, expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. The evaluation criteria for the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program were focused around the concept of innovation and nominees were also judged on performance, functionality, value and impact.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today's world. To learn more visit doma.com.

