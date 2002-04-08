HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe64ac12abde44f549078e7b4a916e837

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

