Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK Conference

2 hours ago
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist in Skilled Nursing News’ RETHINK Conference on September 1, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

