IMA Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 324 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(7.31%), BSCN(5.52%), and BSCO(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IMA Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

IMA Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 429,496 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.16.

On 08/18/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.23 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

IMA Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BSJM by 390,363 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.38.

On 08/18/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.335 per share and a market cap of $614.21Mil. The stock has returned -1.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 385,261 shares in NAS:BSJO, giving the stock a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.62 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.75 per share and a market cap of $493.68Mil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 359,229 shares of NAS:BSCO for a total holding of 895,306. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.78.

On 08/18/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.8133 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IMA Wealth, Inc. bought 40,352 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 40,574. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/18/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $149.77 per share and a market cap of $357.88Bil. The stock has returned 7.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-book ratio of 7.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

