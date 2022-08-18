Poplar Forest Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $871.00Mil. The top holdings were ABC(4.57%), CVX(4.56%), and UTHR(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought 73,751 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 117,181. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.68.

On 08/18/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $234.87 per share and a market cap of $61.04Bil. The stock has returned -12.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 68,227-share investment in NYSE:RS. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $186.71 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co traded for a price of $195.08 per share and a market cap of $11.76Bil. The stock has returned 32.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 60,398 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.48.

On 08/18/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $168.05 per share and a market cap of $37.74Bil. The stock has returned 65.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought 184,024 shares of NYSE:PRGO for a total holding of 730,062. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.17.

On 08/18/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $41.02 per share and a market cap of $5.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 41,496 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/18/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $159.02 per share and a market cap of $311.27Bil. The stock has returned 70.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

