SQN Investors LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $496.00Mil. The top holdings were MDB(12.51%), FIVN(10.39%), and CRWD(8.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SQN Investors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SQN Investors LP reduced their investment in NAS:MDB by 101,129 shares. The trade had a 5.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.7.

On 08/18/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $353.53 per share and a market cap of $24.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -87.22 and a price-sales ratio of 24.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 862,305-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.53 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 186,253 shares in NAS:CYBR, giving the stock a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.83 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, CyberArk Software Ltd traded for a price of $152.58 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 9.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.13 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 142,878-share investment in NAS:ZS. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.85 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Zscaler Inc traded for a price of $175.31 per share and a market cap of $24.87Bil. The stock has returned -27.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zscaler Inc has a price-book ratio of 46.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.26 and a price-sales ratio of 25.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SQN Investors LP bought 73,779 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 262,817. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.83.

On 08/18/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $195.76 per share and a market cap of $45.43Bil. The stock has returned -16.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 41.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -814.77 and a price-sales ratio of 27.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

