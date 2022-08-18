Infini Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(53.04%), NCNO(18.22%), and IWM(14.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Infini Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought 90,510 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 140,690. The trade had a 34.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/18/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $329.28 per share and a market cap of $181.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a price-book ratio of 6.61.

During the quarter, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought 195,078 shares of NAS:NCNO for a total holding of 438,145. The trade had a 8.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.4.

On 08/18/2022, Ncino Inc traded for a price of $34.5 per share and a market cap of $3.80Bil. The stock has returned -43.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ncino Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.13 and a price-sales ratio of 11.60.

During the quarter, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought 26,290 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 62,340. The trade had a 5.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 08/18/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $198.92 per share and a market cap of $57.77Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 57,900-share investment in NYSE:YUMC. Previously, the stock had a 4.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.1 during the quarter.

On 08/18/2022, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $46.9 per share and a market cap of $19.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought 61,000 shares of BATS:VIXM for a total holding of 105,000. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.34.

On 08/18/2022, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF traded for a price of $32.26 per share and a market cap of $87.50Mil. The stock has returned 1.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.