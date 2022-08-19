JBF Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

306 WEST FRANCIS STREET ASPEN, CO 81611

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $404.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(43.74%), MSFT(11.45%), and AMZN(7.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JBF Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 86,435-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $87.1475 per share and a market cap of $8.06Bil. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru established a new position worth 121,041 shares in NYSE:JOE, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.01 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, The St. Joe Co traded for a price of $41.18 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The St. Joe Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 34,900 shares in NAS:IAC, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.2 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, IAC Inc traded for a price of $69.65 per share and a market cap of $6.03Bil. The stock has returned -45.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.34 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $150.23 per share and a market cap of $358.63Bil. The stock has returned 6.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 78,500 shares in NAS:OSTK, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.24 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Overstock.com Inc traded for a price of $28.21 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -57.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Overstock.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.